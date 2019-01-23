Sports

Six Nations Tomahawks will compete in newly formed Senior Lacrosse League

By Neil Becker Sports Reporter This coming summer promises to be an exciting time for lacrosse fans as the Six Nations Tomahawks kick off their inaugural campaign. The Tomahawks, which are owned by Jay Smith, will be competing in the newly formed senior lacrosse league, which instead of a large number of regular season games, is formatted with weekend tournaments throughout the spring and summer. “I hope to have a team that’s competitive, gives back to the community, players who have a good attitude towards the game itself, and those looking to have fun,” Smith said. “There is so much talent here. This (league) is for those players who have day jobs and couldn’t commit to Senior ‘B’ or MSL and wanted to get that stick back in their hand…

