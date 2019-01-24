Brant County OPP charge couple after forged credit cards recovered

COUNTY OF BRANT, ON – The Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Brant/ Oxford Community Street Crime Unit along with County of Brant OPP seized thousands of personal documents including driver’s licenses’ credit cards, bank cards and computer equipment they believe are being used for identity theft & fraudulent credit card use.

Police responded to a call about suspicious activity at the ESSO gas bar located on Beverly Street in St George January 18, 2019 when a man and woman made large purchases using credit cards.

Police later located the couple and attempted to stop them while they were operating a motor vehicle. The vehicle fled the area and police were again able to locate the parties as they were exiting a local motel room.

A police investigation has led to the arrest of Jonathan Bannister, 37, of Calgary Alberta. He has been charged with the following offences contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada:

Possession of an instrument intended for use in forging credit cards Section 342.01(1) (a)

Possession of property obtained by crime Section 354(1) (a)

Fail to stop motor vehicle contrary to Section 249.1(1)

Possession of an explosive substance while prohibited Section 117.01(1)

Police also charged Michelle Hammer, 37, from Calgary Alberta. She has been charged with the following offences contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada:

Possession of an instrument intended for use in forging credit cards Section 342.01(1) (a)

Possession of property obtained by crime Section 354(1) (a)

The County of Brant Detachment is continuing to investigate this incident with Assistance from the OPP Anti-Rackets Identity Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information about any incident in the County of Brant can call the County of Brant OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppers-brant.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

