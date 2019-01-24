Daily
National News

Groups take legal action to force feds to protect endangered Alberta caribou

January 24, 2019 16 views

(Caribou-Protection-Order) Environmental groups and First Nations have taken legal action to try and force the federal government to protect five endangered and shrinking caribou herds in northern Alberta.

 

The lawsuit says Environment Minister Catherine McKenna has failed to step in despite legal requirements for her to do so.

 

It says McKenna must issue a protection order if she finds federal and provincial policies aren’t doing the job.

 

An Environment Canada report found as recently as December that significant gaps in safeguarding critical habitat remain.

 

Although Alberta has announced ambitious plans for new protected areas, almost all remain in draft form or have not been implemented.

 

The application has been made by the David Suzuki Foundation, that Alberta Wilderness Association and the Mikisew and Athabasca Chipewyan First Nations.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Brant County OPP charge couple after forged credit cards recovered

January 24, 2019 46

COUNTY OF BRANT, ON – The Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Brant/ Oxford Community Street Crime…

Read more
Daily

‘Not cutting corners:’ Resources minister says no rushing Trans Mountain review

January 24, 2019 18

By Bill Graveland   THE CANADIAN PRESS   CALGARY _ Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi says…

Read more

Leave a Reply