Man hospitalized after shooting in Brantford

BRANTFORD ONT-City police are investigating a shooting Wednesday, Jan., 23, 2019 that has left a man in stable condition in hospital.

Brantford Police Service were called at about 5:30 p.m.to a Woodlawn Ave. residence in relation to a shooting. Police said a man in his 20’s had sustained injuries and was taken to hospital where he was treated. He is in stable condition.

Brantford Police believe the shooting was not a random act and the victim and suspects are known to each other.

The suspects are described as:

SUSPECT #1: Lighter skinned black male, approximately 6’1″ unshaven, with short black hair. He was wearing black jeans and a grey short jacket

SUSPECT #2: White male wearing a blue jacket with a hood. No further information is available.

The investigation is continuing.

Police are asking if you have information about this incident please contact Sergeant Gary Swift of the Major Crime Section at 519-756-0113 ext. 2274.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant- Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251

