Daily
National News

Man hospitalized after shooting in Brantford

January 24, 2019 70 views

BRANTFORD ONT-City police are investigating a shooting Wednesday, Jan., 23, 2019  that has left a man in stable condition in hospital.

Brantford Police Service were called at about 5:30 p.m.to a  Woodlawn Ave.  residence in relation to a shooting. Police said a man in his 20’s had sustained injuries and was  taken to hospital where he was treated. He is in stable condition.
Brantford Police believe the shooting was not a random act and the victim and suspects are known to each other.

The suspects are described as:
SUSPECT #1: Lighter skinned black male, approximately 6’1″ unshaven, with short black hair. He was wearing black jeans and a grey short jacket
SUSPECT #2: White male wearing a blue jacket with a hood. No further information is available.
The investigation is continuing.
Police are asking if you have information about this incident please contact Sergeant Gary Swift of the Major Crime Section at 519-756-0113 ext. 2274.
Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant- Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Brant County OPP charge couple after forged credit cards recovered

January 24, 2019 54

COUNTY OF BRANT, ON – The Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Brant/ Oxford Community Street Crime…

Read more
Daily

‘Not cutting corners:’ Resources minister says no rushing Trans Mountain review

January 24, 2019 25

By Bill Graveland   THE CANADIAN PRESS   CALGARY _ Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi says…

Read more

Leave a Reply