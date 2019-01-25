RCMP Integrated National Security Enforcement Team lays terrorism charge in Ontario

Kingston, Ontario, January 25, 2019 – Following a national security investigation, the RCMP’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) in Ontario has arrested and charged one young person with a terrorism-related offence and Criminal Code infraction.

Charges include:

• Knowingly facilitating a terrorist activity, contrary to section 83.19 of the Criminal Code; and,

• Counselling a person to deliver, place, discharge or detonate an explosive or other lethal device to, into, in or against a place of public use with intent to cause death or serious bodily injury, contrary to section 431.2 of the Criminal Code, offence which was not committed, and did thereby commit an offence contrary to section 464(a) of the Criminal Code.

The Youth Criminal Justice Act prevents any further release of information regarding this individual. A second individual, an adult male, has also been arrested but has not been charged.

“I want to reassure the citizens of the greater Kingston, Ontario area and all Canadians, that during the investigation, our primary focus was the safety and protection of the public,” said Chief Superintendent Michael LeSage, Criminal Operations Officer in O Division. “I would also like to highlight the efforts of our INSET here in Ontario which worked diligently to obtain the evidence required for these charges. Investigations of this nature are complex and require significant time and resources to come to a successful conclusion, while ensuring public safety at all times.”

In particular, the RCMP would like to thank the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Kingston Police, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) and Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) for their cooperation and collaboration.

“The Kingston Police assisted the RCMP in the public engagement and community outreach on this investigation. We recognize the tremendous value of law enforcement, working in close collaboration, to protect the safety our communities,” said Kingston Police Chief Antje McNeely.

The RCMP and Kingston Police will be holding a media availability to provide more information.

