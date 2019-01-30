All Six Nations Schools Closed Thursday January 31, 2019

ALERT: All Six Nations Schools will be closed Thursday January 31, 2019 due to extremely cold temperatures and winds. No school buses will be running and all schools will be closed. Schools will reopen Friday, February 1, 2019.
