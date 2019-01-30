National News
ticker

All Six Nations Schools Closed Thursday January 31, 2019

January 30, 2019 147 views

ALERT:   All Six Nations Schools will be closed Thursday January 31, 2019 due to extremely cold temperatures and winds. No school buses will be running and all schools will be closed. Schools will reopen Friday, February 1, 2019.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

PUBLIC NOTICE :Emergency shelters and help available in extreme temperatures

January 31, 2019

PUBLIC NOTICE   January 31, 2019 In light of the current extreme cold temperatures impacting our area,…

Read more
Daily

Six Nations Men’s Fire shut down road, police investigate Georgia Peach Dispensary opening

January 31, 2019 73

By Lynda Powless Editor SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-An attempt to open a Georgia Peach…

Read more

Leave a Reply