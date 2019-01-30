Rebuilding nations or holding the land?

Canada’s Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations is telling us Canada’s biggest stumbling block with Indigenous people is Canada’s own creation…the Indian Act. And that realization just happened to come to the Liberals in an election year. But Canadians aren’t being fooled by new messaging. Canadians are beginning to understand government interference in Indigenous governance is at the root of the discontent, the protests, the loss of rights and land. And they are finally placing the blame where it belongs…with their government and in an election year. Minister Carolyn Bennett has acknowledged federal legislation created the governance mess for Indigenous people. People who identify as Nations were reduced to little more than a neighbourhood status. The imposition of the elected band system has for generations fooled Canadians into believing it is actually…
