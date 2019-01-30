Local News
Six Nations Cannabis law comes under fire at community session:

January 30, 2019 154 views
Councillor Hazel Johnson responded to community concerns regarding the Elected Council. ( Photo Justin Lethbridge )

By Justin Lethbridge Turtle Island News The consultant hired to draft a Cannabis Bylaw for Six Nations told a crowd Thursday night the band may pass the law, but the federal government could still override it. “We don’t know whether this law is going to stand up,” Consultant Bob Watts told community members at the Six Nations Community Hall Thursday January 24th. “It could be that the day after this gets proclaimed, the federal government could take us to court and say ‘Your law is no damn good’…That’s the same with almost any enterprise. Whether it’s bingo, whether it’s tobacco, whether it’s cannabis. So we don’t know the answer to that question, whether or not it would stand up.” A crowd of about 40 community members attended the session to…

