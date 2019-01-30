Six Nations will have to find funds for new waste transfer station

Tenders to build Six Nations new Waste Transfer Station will be going out shortly with construction on the new facility expected to start in April. Director of Public Works Michael Montour presented an overview of the new Landfill Transfer Station to the Six Nations Elected Council. He expects the station to be completed for November 2019. Band members will be able to access the facility free of charge. The new facility will be built on Fourth Line, near the Fire Training Center, using funding from INAC. ISC will cover 100 per cent of the $ 3 million construction costs associated with the facility. INAC will also cover 80 per cent or$1,250,000 of the weekly shipping costs to transfer the waste material to an off reserve station. The final 20 per…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice