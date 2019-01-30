The Six Nations Cannabis Control Law… what’s in it, what’s not

By Justin Lethbridge Writer The Six Nations Cannabis Control Law (SNCCL), outlining regulations surrounding the production, distribution, sale and consumption of recreational cannabis, seems to be nearing enactment. While the country-wide legalization of cannabis has come and gone, the passing of the similar laws and regulations on the Six Nations will face many unique challenges begining with whether the federal government will over ride it. Several areas of the law are currently incomplete without prices or amounts attached to the cost of permits, the amount of cannabis you can legally possess or the amount of price controls on the sale of cannabis. The SNCCL lays out how commercial growing of cannabis should be handled, but it makes no mention of what can be grown by community members at home. Ontario…



