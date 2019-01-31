Ghislain Picard re-elected as AFN Regional Chief

The longest serving Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief has been elected to another term.Ghislain Picard, 63, easily defeated contender Gilbert Dominque by with 30 votes to Dominque’s nine to represent Quebec and Labrador as Regional Chief and at the Assembly of First Nations after a vote Wednesday.Picard, who was first elected in 1992 will serve another four year term. Picard is from the Innu community of Betsiamites on the North Shore,

Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde congratulated Picard on his re-election.

“Through his leadership he has made significant contributions to the Assembly of First Nations and First Nations across the country. I value his extensive experience and deep knowledge of our issues,” said Bellegarde in a press release.

Picard served as interim AFN leader in 2014 after the unprecedented resignation of National Chief Shawn Atleo in May 2014. Picard was unanimously appointed to as Interim National Chief until the December election when he faced off against Saskatchewan Chief Perry Bellegarde who won the leadership of the Assembly of First Nations after just one ballot. Of the 464 ballots cast among chiefs, Bellegarde easily exceeded the more than 60 per cent needed to win against his two rivals: Ghislain Picard, regional AFN chief of Quebec and Labrador; and Leon Jourdain, former Grand Chief of Treaty 3, which constitutes northwest Ontario and eastern Manitoba.

Bellegarde captured 291 votes to Picard’s 136. Jourdain was supported by only 35 of those who voted, and one ballot was rejected. Bellegarde is currently in his second term.