Man pleads guilty to attempted murder in shooting of Manitoba RCMP officer 

January 31, 2019 55 views

BRANDON, Man.- A man has pleaded guilty to attempted murder in the shooting of an RCMP officer in western Manitoba.

Therae Racette-Beaulieu, who is 19 and from the Sandy Bay First Nation, was arrested after Cpl. Graeme Kingdon was shot last August.

Kingdon was responding to a break and enter at a home in Onanole, a small resort community near Riding Mountain National Park.

The officer was seriously injured and RCMP said today that he continues to recover.

Racette-Beaulieu also pleaded guilty to break and enter and weapons-related charges in Brandon provincial court.

He is to be sentenced in March.

After the shooting, four suspects fled and three were captured the following morning after an extensive search. A fourth was taken into custody a few hours later after a standoff.

Three other men from Portage la Prairie faced break-and-enter and weapons-related charges.

