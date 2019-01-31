N.S. mill’s future at risk without extension, Northern Pulp warns

By Michael MacDonald

HALIFAX _ The owners of a large pulp mill in northern Nova Scotia are suggesting the operation will be forced to shut down _ eliminating 300 jobs _ unless the province extends a legislated deadline for shutting down the highly polluted waste water facility at Boat Harbour.

The existing deadline is exactly one year away _ Jan. 31, 2020.

The company was originally given five years to design and build another treatment facility to replace the filthy lagoon near the Pictou Landing First Nation.

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, Northern Pulp spokeswoman Kathy Cloutier said the company needs another year to get the job done.

“Some will say they have heard this before, and look where we are now. We recognize this, and relish the opportunity to be the exception rather than the rule,” she said, referring to the fact that the mill’s previous owners routinely made cleanup promises that they did not keep.

“If we have no barriers or hiccups, then we would be looking for (an extension) in the proximity of a year.”

Cloutier said if the province rejects the request, the mill will not break the law by continuing to dump effluent into Boat Harbour past the deadline. That means the mill would almost certainly be forced to shut down.

The company said another 2,040 jobs depend on the mill.

The chief of Pictou Landing First Nation, Andrea Paul, has said the deadline must not be extended. The 600 members of the band had planned Thursday to mark the beginning of an official one-year countdown.

Premier Stephen McNeil has consistently said his government has no intention of extending the deadline in the Boat Harbour Act, legislation that was drafted after a serious effluent spill at the Pictou Landing First Nation.

Earlier in the day, the company confirmed it had submitted an environmental assessment application to the province for a new treatment plan, which includes building a 10-kilometre pipeline that would pump millions of litres of treated waste water into the Northumberland Strait every day.

That option has met with stiff resistance from First Nations and fishermen, who say the treated waste could harm the lucrative lobster and herring industries in the Strait.

Company officials say design and engineering work for the replacement treatment system has been completed, adding that its application to the provincial Environment Department is the result of 28 studies.

The company has said the treated effluent it plans to pump into the Strait will meet federal regulations for emissions, but opponents say there’s a lack of scientific evidence regarding how the waste will affect the long-term health of the waterway.

