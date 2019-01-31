PUBLIC NOTICE :Brantford Emergency shelters and help available in extreme temperatures

PUBLIC NOTICE

January 31, 2019

BRANTFORD, ONT-In light of the current extreme cold temperatures impacting our area, the City is encouraged by the outpouring of concern expressed for those in our community who are most vulnerable. The community can be assured that City staff and service providers are working tirelessly to meet the needs of residents experiencing homelessness.

With the implementation of the City’s new emergency shelter program, individuals requiring emergency shelter have access to enhanced services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with the goal of helping people find a safe and suitable long-term housing option as quickly as possible.

The City urges all citizens of the City of Brantford and the County of Brant who need shelter to make use of the services available as follows:

Those requiring shelter, or members of the public encountering individuals who need emergency shelter should contact the Social Services Support Centre by phone at 519-759-7009 or in person at 220 Colborne Street, Brantford. The Support Centre is the best option for assistance, offering access to a range of shelter solutions. Citizens can also reach out to shelters directly to inquire about availability. For support or assistance after hours, please contact the Salvation Army at 519-753-4193.

Emergency Shelters and Contact Information:

Salvation Army (single men aged 18+), 519-753-4193

Rosewood House (single men and women, aged 18+), 519-750-1547

Nova Vita (homeless women/children), 519-752-4357

Youth Resource Centre (Male and female youth aged 15-19), 519-758-9644

