Six Nations Men’s Fire shut down road, police investigate Georgia Peach Dispensary opening

By Lynda Powless

Editor

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-An attempt to open a Georgia Peach cannabis dispensary at Six Nations was squashed Thursday, Jan., 31, when complaints of the dispensary opening on Third Line Road flooded into Six Nations Police and the Six Nations Men’s Fire shut down the road.

The Six Nation’s Men’s Fire shut down Third Line just west of Chiefswood Road stopping the Georgia Peach pot shop from doing business. One man, manning the roadway said it had no business at Six Nations.

Four Six Nations Police cruisers blocked the driveway and roadway in front of the shop. Six Nations Police would only say a police investigation was ongoing. Turtle Island News was told police were awaiting the arrival of a search warrant before launching a raid on the shop.

A notice had appeared on Facebook early Thursday saying a grand opening of the new Georgia Peach Location was being held Thursday at 1715 Third Line.

Turtle Island News approached the shop Thursday morning but no one would answer questions. The young man at the shop said the owner was not around.

Georgia Peach was a cannabis dispensary operating in Hamilton until police shutdown all four locations of the illegal dispensary last week.

A day after police had shut down the shops and changed the locks Georgia Peach opened up another shop just down the road that was also quickly shut down.

Hamilton police and the OPP attended all Georgia Peach marijuana dispensaries in Hamilton and seized items and property. Twenty five people faced 50 charges including possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling under the Cannabis Act and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 under the Criminal Code.

Police changed locks, installed alarms and seized the property using new powers under the Ontario cannabis act. Hamilton police also seized 250 pounds of process cannabis, 100 pounds of resin and $50,000 in cash.

