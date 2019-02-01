RETIRED TEACHER FACING SEXUAL ASSAULT CHARGE

HALDIMAND COUNTY- A retired Hagersville Secondary School teacher is facing sexual assault charges after a Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigation into a report of a sexual assault that occurred between 2016 and 2018.

OPP received a report Friday, January 25, 2019 at about 4:49 p.m., of a sexual assault that occurred between 2016 and 2018 at the Hagersville Secondary School.

As a result of the investigation, the Haldimand County OPP Crime Unit arrested and charged Robert Mehlenbacher, 53, of Oxford County, Ontario with sexual assault, sexual exploitation and criminal harassment.

The police investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information they are being asked to contact the Haldimand County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

The accused was subsequently released and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Cayuga on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

Add Your Voice