Daily
National News

RETIRED TEACHER FACING SEXUAL ASSAULT CHARGE

February 1, 2019 454 views

HALDIMAND COUNTY-   A retired Hagersville Secondary School teacher  is facing sexual assault charges after a Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigation into a report of a sexual assault that occurred between 2016 and 2018.

OPP received a report Friday, January 25, 2019 at about 4:49 p.m., of a sexual assault that occurred between 2016 and 2018 at the Hagersville Secondary School.

As a result of the investigation, the Haldimand County OPP Crime Unit arrested and charged  Robert Mehlenbacher, 53, of Oxford County, Ontario with sexual assault, sexual exploitation and criminal harassment.

The police investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information they are being asked to contact the Haldimand County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

The accused was subsequently released and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Cayuga on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Cherokee Nation: Elizabeth Warren apologized for DNA test

February 1, 2019 61

WASHINGTON- The Cherokee Nation says Sen. Elizabeth Warren has apologized for taking a DNA test to…

Read more
Daily

Six Nations Police release names in Georgia Peach raid at Six Nations

February 1, 2019 184

 Six Nations Police raided a Georgia Peach Marijuana Dispensary at Six Nations Wednesday shutting it down…

Read more

Leave a Reply