Six Nations Georgia Peach Raided

SEARCH WARRANT RESULTS IN CANNABIS CHARGES

On Thursday January 31st, 2019, at 5:00 P.M., the Six Nations Police executed a search warrant at 1715 3rd Line Road in Ohsweken. The building located at that address is the site of an unlicensed “Georgia Peach”

marihuana dispensary which had recently opened.

Six Nations Police officers entered the building and conducted a search of the premises. Quantities of dried marihuana along with packaging materials and scales were located and seized.

A vehicle on the premises was searched and a quantity of marihuana and suspected cocaine was located, as well as a large amount of cash in Canadian currency.

Six Nations Police arrested a 51 year old Six Nations man for Possession of Illicit Cannabis, Distribution of Illicit Cannabis, and Possession for the Purpose of Distribution contrary to the Cannabis Act.

Six Nations Police also arrested a 53 year old Burlington man for Possession of Illicit Cannabis, Distribution of Illicit Cannabis, and Possession for the Purpose of Distribution contrary to the Cannabis Act.

The accused persons were released on a Promise to Appear in court at a later date.

Anyone with information about this incident or any crime is asked to please contact the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at

1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestoppers-brant.ca.

