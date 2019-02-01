Daily
National News

Six Nations Georgia Peach Raided

February 1, 2019 135 views

SEARCH WARRANT RESULTS IN CANNABIS CHARGES

On Thursday January 31st, 2019, at 5:00 P.M., the Six Nations Police executed a search warrant at 1715 3rd Line Road in Ohsweken. The building located at that address is the site of an unlicensed “Georgia Peach”

marihuana dispensary which had recently opened.

 

Six Nations Police officers entered the building and conducted a search of the premises.  Quantities of dried marihuana along with packaging materials and scales were located and seized.

 

A vehicle on the premises was searched and a quantity of marihuana and suspected cocaine was located, as well as a large amount of cash in Canadian currency.

 

Six Nations Police arrested a 51 year old Six Nations man for Possession of Illicit Cannabis, Distribution of Illicit Cannabis, and Possession for the Purpose of Distribution contrary to the Cannabis Act.

 

Six Nations Police also arrested a 53 year old Burlington man for Possession of Illicit Cannabis, Distribution of Illicit Cannabis, and Possession for the Purpose of Distribution contrary to the Cannabis Act.

 

The accused persons were released on a Promise to Appear in court at a later date.

 

Anyone with information about this incident or any crime is asked to please contact the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at

1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestoppers-brant.ca.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Cherokee Nation: Elizabeth Warren apologized for DNA test

February 1, 2019 59

WASHINGTON- The Cherokee Nation says Sen. Elizabeth Warren has apologized for taking a DNA test to…

Read more
Daily

RETIRED TEACHER FACING SEXUAL ASSAULT CHARGE

February 1, 2019 440

HALDIMAND COUNTY-   A retired Hagersville Secondary School teacher  is facing sexual assault charges after a Haldimand…

Read more

Leave a Reply