Six Nations Police release names in Georgia Peach raid at Six Nations

Six Nations Police raided a Georgia Peach Marijuana Dispensary at Six Nations Wednesday

shutting it down just hours after it opened. (Turtle Island News Photo by Jim C. Powless)

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-It opened and within hours Six Nations Police shut down a Georgia Peach Cannabis Dispensary that opened at Six Nations Wednesday charging both a Six Nations man and a Burlington man.

Six Nations Police raided the Georgia Peach Cannabis Dispensary Wednesday after a flood of complaints went into police and hit social media from local people concerned that the Georgia Peach Cannabis Dispensary had placed a notice on social media it was opening a new location at Six Nations Wednesday morning and invited everyone to an Open House.

Within hours of the notice appearing the Six Nations Men’s Fire shut down Third Line Road and Six Nations Police were positioned outside the building at 1715 Third Line with a search warrant.

Police entered the building and conducted a search of the premises. Police said quantities of dried marijuana along with packaging materials and scales were located and seized.

Police said a vehicle on the premises was searched and a quantity of marijuana and suspected cocaine was located, as well as a large amount of cash in Canadian currency.

Six Nations Police arrested and charged Donovan Dell Clause, 51, or Six Nations for Possession of Illicit Cannabis, Distribution of Illicit Cannabis, and Possession for the Purpose of Distribution contrary to the Cannabis Act.

Six Nations Police also arrested and charged 53 year old Burlington man, George Douglas Scott Herd, for Possession of Illicit Cannabis, Distribution of Illicit Cannabis, and Possession for the Purpose of Distribution contrary to the Cannabis Act. Both men were released on a Promise to Appear in court at a later date.

Six Nations Elected Council communications director Nathan Wright released a statement Friday saying the “Six Nations Elected Council believes unregulated dispensaries pose a serious risk to public safety. Six Nations Elected supports the quick and safe actions of the Six Nations Police during this incident.”

Four Georgia Peach Dispensaries were shut down by city police in Hamilton just a week ago.

