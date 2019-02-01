The Brantford Police Service investigated two significant matters overnight.

At approximately 3:50 AM Brantford Police Service responded to a stabbing that took place within a residence on Helen Ave. A 36 year old Brantford male was assaulted and stabbed. This male is currently in serious but stable condition.

Brantford Police Service Major Crime Unit Detectives are continuing their investigation. This assault was not a random act.

While investigating the stabbing, officers canvassed the area and set up a perimeter to assist with a canine unit track. At this time, approximately 4:27 AM Brantford Police Service were notified that a 93 year old female, who suffers from dementia, had walked away from her family residence minutes earlier in the Mt. Pleasant St. area.

Brantford Police Service supervisors directed officers who had been assisting with the stabbing incident to immediately conduct a search for the missing female.

The temperature was approximately -25 degrees Celsius.

A coordinated search was initiated. Brantford Police Service notified Brantford Fire Department and Brant County Ambulance for their assistance, and contacted local taxi companies so their drivers were aware of the incident.

At 4:55 AM the female was located by police at a residence approximately 650 meters from her home. After Brant County Ambulance quickly assessed the female, she was returned home safely.

Brantford Police Service wishes to thank their community partners and members of the public for their assistance with this incident. These calls for service illustrate the quick and important decisions that Brantford Police Service make to ensure community safety.

If you have information about the stabbing incident please contact Detective Andrew Balog of the Major Crime Section at 519-756-0113 ext. 2266.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant- Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251

