Biidaaban: a new day a new beginning

Biidaaban: First Light and a new perspective By Justin Lethbridge Writer To describe Biidaaban: First Light as a film is to do it an injustice. It’s an experience. Using cutting edge Virtual Reality (VR), Director Lisa Jackson’s Biidaaban transports you to a future vision of Toronto. Like other VR experiences, this is accomplished via a headset that completely covers your eyes which, in conjunction with head phones, tricks your brain into thinking you are somewhere else. Through the use of sensors, the headset tracks the users head motions and adjusts what they are seeing to give the illusion that the user is somewhere else, allowing them to seamlessly look around in the environment. Used with a series of sensors, the user can walk around the virtual environments of Biidaaban: First…
