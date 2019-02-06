GRCA FLOOD WARNING ICE JAM IN BRANTFORD

Local News
The Grand River Conservation Authority is issuing the following Flood Warning message for the City of Brantford and southern Grand River watershed. Flood Watch message #1 remains in effect for the entire Grand River watershed. An ice jam formed early Tuesday morning, upstream of the Veterans Memorial Parkway bridge in the City of Brantford. This ice jam has remained stable for much of the day Tuesday however it is being impacted by ice and increasing water levels after an ice jam in the City of Cambridge released on Tuesday afternoon. Flows through the City of Brantford are expected to peak in the 1200 cm/s (cubic metres per second) range. This expected flow is approximately 50% of the volume experienced during the February 2018 ice jam flooding event. The dike and…

