HCCC and Hydro One meet on NRL work stoppage

By Lynda Powless Editor Talks between the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC) and Hydro One are expected to continue today as a cease and desist order remains in effect on a portion of the Niagara Reinforcement Line (NRL) construction at Six Nations. Work came to a stop last week after the HCCC issued a cease and desist order on the project. The order spurred a group of Haudenosaunee men, armed with the order, to shut down a segment of the line at Seventh Line and around the Highway 6 Bypass after Hydro One refused to consult with the HCCC on the NRL. During talks last week HDI legal adviser Aaron Detlor said Hydro One representatives admitted they were told by Ontario not to consult with the HCCC. “They admitted they…
