After years in the works new Haudenosaunee Confederacy Citizenship Identification cards may be coming soon. The Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council at Grand River approved changes to the draft card at its meeting Saturday. The cards will include a photo, name, Haudenosaunee Nation and clan and birth date among other information….



