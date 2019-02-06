HCCC supports house on stilts to stay on SNEC purchased land

By Lynda Powless Editor The Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs’ Council (HCCC) may be on another collision course with Six Nations Elected Chief Ava Hill’s council this time over a house on stilts on band purchased lands along Highway 6. The HCCC agreed Saturday to support Jeff “Hawk” Henhawk’s continued residence on a plot of land that was purchased by the Six Nations Band Council (SNEC) in the 1990s. A letter will go to SNEC explaining Henhawk has the HCCC’s “permission and consent to maintain a residence on the property.” The HCCC also says in its letter to SNEC that “we trust you will take no more action.” The HCCC directed SNEC to the Haudenosaunee Development Institute (HDI) office “who is responsible for this matter.” The lands are currently being held in trust…
