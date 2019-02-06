Kahnawake woman splits $26.6 million

Co-workers on the South Shore spent the weekend celebrating after they won Friday night’s Lotto Max jackpot. Charlene Williams of Kahnawake, and Henri Beauchamps of Chateauguay won $26.6 million. They picked up their cheques at the Lotto Quebec offices on Monday.“ At this point, the co-workers say they don’t have plans to leave their jobs or make any big purchases, but both are planning vacations.“It’s like unbelievable right now, I’m still trying to let it all absorb,” Williams said….
