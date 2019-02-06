Local News
ticker

“Mush-Hole” experiences deeply touches Mohawk College faculty

February 6, 2019 1 view
Mohawk College faculty went through a three hour Intergenerational Trauma experience offered as part of the Woodland Cultural Centres teachings on the Mohawk Institute Residential School project. (Photos by Justin Lethbridge)

By Justin Lethbridge Writer They came in and were given a number. Personal items were taken from them and they sat in silence. Faculty members from Mohawk College had begun a 3 hour-long Intergenerational Trauma-informed Teaching exercise at the Woodland Culture Center Thursday. As part of the exercise, the 30 faculty members had an item of personal significance taken from them upon arrival at the Woodland Culture Center on Thursday January 31st. They were given a lanyard with a number on it to represent the number given to thousands of children who went to the Mohawk Institute Residential School. Their names no longer mattered instead like the children who still haunt the school and those who survived they were referred to exclusively by a number. On the lanyard given to…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Charlene Williams (L) and Henri Beauchamps (R), coworkers from the South Shore, will split a $26.6-million jackpot from Lotto Max. They are both currently planning vacations.
Local News

Kahnawake woman splits $26.6 million

February 6, 2019 12

Co-workers on the South Shore spent the weekend celebrating after they won Friday night’s Lotto Max…

Read more
Editorial

Election year it’s legacy time

February 6, 2019 11

Political divisions at Six Nations have never been so polarized in recent history. As both sides…

Read more