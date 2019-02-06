“Mush-Hole” experiences deeply touches Mohawk College faculty

By Justin Lethbridge Writer They came in and were given a number. Personal items were taken from them and they sat in silence. Faculty members from Mohawk College had begun a 3 hour-long Intergenerational Trauma-informed Teaching exercise at the Woodland Culture Center Thursday. As part of the exercise, the 30 faculty members had an item of personal significance taken from them upon arrival at the Woodland Culture Center on Thursday January 31st. They were given a lanyard with a number on it to represent the number given to thousands of children who went to the Mohawk Institute Residential School. Their names no longer mattered instead like the children who still haunt the school and those who survived they were referred to exclusively by a number. On the lanyard given to…
Related Posts
Kahnawake woman splits $26.6 million
February 6, 2019 12
Co-workers on the South Shore spent the weekend celebrating after they won Friday night’s Lotto Max…
Election year it’s legacy time
February 6, 2019 11
Political divisions at Six Nations have never been so polarized in recent history. As both sides…