Six Nations Police shutdown cannabis dispensary within hours of opening

February 6, 2019 32 views
Six Nations Police shut down a dispensary operating in a small building on Third Line. (Photos by Jim C Powless)

By Lynda Powless Editor It opened and within hours Six Nations Police had shut down a Georgia Peach Cannabis Dispensary  that opened at Six Nations Wednesday.  Two men were charged. Six Nations Police raided the Georgia Peach Cannabis Dispensary Wednesday after a flood of complaints went into police and hit social media from local people concerned. The Georgia Peach Cannabis Dispensary had  placed a notice on social media it was opening a new location at Six Nations Wednesday morning and invited everyone to an Open House. Within hours of the notice appearing  the Six Nations Men’s Fire shut down Third Line Road and Six Nations Police were positioned outside the building  at 1715 Third Line with a search warrant. Police entered the building and conducted a search of the premises….

