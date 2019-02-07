Brant County Cancellation of the Significant Weather Event

The County of Brant has cancelled the Significant Weather Event.

Municipalities now have the ability to declare a “Significant Weather Event” which is defined as “an approaching or occurring weather hazard with the potential to pose a significant danger to users of the highways within a municipality.”

When the declaration is cancelled, the municipality shall address any maintenance issues pursuant to the regular standards for maintenance i.e. within the time prescribed in the standard.

Please note, declaring the end of the event does not mean the roads, bike lanes and sidewalks are in a good condition. It only means that the County of Brant now feels that the weather has subsided enough that we can meet our required maintenance objective timelines.

Motorists should check road and weather conditions before going out and refrain from unnecessary travel if conditions are poor.

Please be assured that the County of Brant Roads Crew are working diligently to restore the roads to a safe condition.

For information on how to prepare for a winter storm visit: www.brant.ca/emergencyplanning. The County’s website offers winter storm preparedness information, links to an interactive road condition map and a checklist for your car and home emergency kit.

