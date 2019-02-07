Brantford: City to life “Declaration of Significant Weather Event”

February 7, 2019 – 3:00 pm Update

City to lift “Declaration of Significant Weather Event” at 6 pm

In response to the freezing rain event that continues to impact our area, the City’s Operational Services crews are fully active in spot salting City roads on all red, blue, green routes and sidewalks in priority.

Given the 80-90% probability of rain forecasted this afternoon, the City will lift the Declaration of a Significant Weather Event at 6:00 p.m. this evening when temperatures of 1 to 2OC are expected.

SERVICE DELAYS, DISRUPTIONS, CANCELLATIONS

Parks and Trails

To ensure the community’s safety, the public is strongly urged to avoid all City parks and trails, where many surfaces remain slippery and unsafe.

Recreational Programming

Beckett Adult Leisure Centre – Closed

TB Costain – daytime activities cancelled – Daycare Closed

Branlyn Community Centre – daytime activities cancelled

Doug Snooks Eagle Place – daytime activities cancelled

Woodman Community Centre – daytime activities cancelled

Shellard Area evening programs – Cancelled

For an updated list of Parks and Recreational programming closures including evening activities, please visit Parks and Rec Facebook and Parks and Rec Twitter as well as WGSC Facebook and WGSC Twitter for updates.

Brantford Transit and Brantford Lift

Brantford Transit is operating though passengers can expect delays.

Brantford Lift service is suspended today and this evening.

Garbage and Recycling Collection

Garbage and recycling collections for the remainder of the week will occur one day later than normally scheduled from Thursday to Saturday as follows;

Collections for Wednesday, February 6th, will occur on Thursday, February 7th

Collections for Thursday, February 7th, will occur on Friday February 8th

Collections for Friday, February 8th, will occur on Saturday, February 9th

Public Meetings

Neighbourhood Meeting Re: 573-585 Colborne Street (Catchet Developments) scheduled from 7-9pm at Pauline Johnson Collegiate – Cancelled

Stay Safe

The public is reminded to exercise extreme caution around all water bodies. Banks adjacent to rivers and creeks are very slippery at this time and, when combined with current weather conditions, pose a serious hazard.

Parents are encouraged to keep their children and pets away from all watercourses and off frozen water bodies, which will be weakened as a result of the expected warming trend.

