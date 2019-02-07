Daily
Check your tickets, $5 million Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in Brantford, Ont

February 7, 2019 355 views

February 7, 2019

Toronto, ON – Ontario residents check your LOTTO 6/49 tickets! A jackpot winning ticket worth $5 million was sold in Brantford.

Also, an ENCORE ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Ajax.

Lottery players can check their numbers on the OLG Lottery App or the Winning Numbers page on OLG.ca.

Since its launch in June 1982, Ontario LOTTO 6/49 players have won over $12.4 billion, including 1,367 jackpot wins and 264 Guaranteed $1 Million Prize draws.

The next LOTTO 6/49 draw is on Saturday, February 9, 2019 for an estimated $5 million jackpot plus the Guaranteed $1 Million Prize draw.

Players can purchase a ticket at authorized OLG retailers or buy online at PlayOLG.ca until 10:30 p.m. for the draw that evening.

 

 

 

