Brant County Medical Officer of Health issues cold alert for area

February 8, 2019 71 views

Brantford, ON — The Medical Officer of Health for the Brant County Health Unit has issued a cold alert. Temperatures are expected to drop below -15°C, without wind chill.

Everyone is at risk during very cold weather. In temperatures of -15°C or colder, unprotected skin can freeze in less than 30 minutes and the risk of developing hypothermia is high. Some groups are particularly vulnerable to the frigid temperatures, including, older adults, infants and young children, people with chronic illnesses such as breathing difficulties or heart conditions, people taking certain prescription medication, the homeless, people working or exercising outdoors, and people living in homes that poorly insulated or lack sufficient heating.

The Brant County Health Unit and the City of Brantford are working together with various community agencies to ensure that emergency accommodation is available during the extreme cold. Everyone is encouraged to seek shelter.

 

Call the Social Services Support Centre 519-759-7009 or come to 220 Colborne St., Brantford Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Salvation Army (single men aged 18+)

187 Dalhousie St., Brantford

519-753-4193

 Rosewood House (single men and women aged 18+)

42 Nelson Street, Brantford

519-750-1547
Nova Vita (homeless women/children)

59 North Park St., Brantford

519-752-4357

 Youth Resource Centre (male and female youth aged 15-19)

331 Dalhousie St, Brantford, ON N3S 3V8 (519)758-9644
After Hours Shelter Needs: Salvation Army

187 Dalhousie St., Brantford

519-753-4193

 

To prevent cold injuries, such as hypothermia and frostbite, the Brant County Health Unit recommends the following:

  • Wear several layers of clothing and make sure the outer layer protects you from both wind and wetness.
  • Cover exposed skin (using hats, mittens, or face masks) to protect against frostbite.
  • Drink warm, caffeine- and alcohol-free fluids to prevent dehydration.
  • Check on elderly and vulnerable people frequently, to ensure they are safe and warm.
  • Visit bchu.org to learn the signs of frostbite and hypothermia.

 

For help with food and clothing:
Brantford Food Bank

110 Icomm Drive, Brantford

519-753-2883

 Salvation Army Brantford Family Services Food Bank

33 Diana Avenue, Brantford

519-752-7814
Friendship House

452 Grey Street, Brantford

519-753-8511

 Salvation Army Brantford Family Services Food Bank

25B Dundas Avenue, Paris

519-442-3432
Society of St. Vincent de Paul

143 Wellington Street, Brantford

519751-0143

 Kindness Project

Brantford Market Square, Lower Level

1 Market Square, Brantford

226-401-3626

 

This alert remains in effect until cancelled by the Medical Officer of Health.

