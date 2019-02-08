Six Nations Police arrest man after 911 hangup call leads to gun

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- A Six Nations man is facing a dozen charges after Six Nations police responded to a 911 hang up call Thursday, February 7th 2019 at 12:55 AM, at a residence on First Line Road, and found a man parked in a driveway in a car with a gun under his hand.

Police investigation revealed that a vehicle had been seen in the driveway, but had since left. Police remained in the area patrolling and shortly thereafter, observed a vehicle in the driveway with it’s lights off and engine running.

Police said they approached the vehicle to ascertain it’s status, since the plates and vehicle did not match. As Police approached the vehicle to speak with the lone occupant, a firearm could be seen under the driver’s hand.

Police arrested the man for possession of the loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm Pistol, which was reported stolen from the Brantford area. Police also seized a switchblade knife from the male’s sweater, upon his arrest.

The male was identified as Darryl Stacey Shone Doxtator, 47, of Six Nations.

Police Arrested and charged Doxtator with Criminal charges of:

1) – Possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition

2) – Possession of a weapon obtained by the commission of offence

3) – Unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm in a motor vehicle

4) – Unauthorized possession of prohibited weapon in a motor vehicle

5) – Possession of a restricted firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

6) – Possession of a prohibited weapon knowing its possession is prohibited

7) – Unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm

8) – Unauthorized possesion of a prohibited weapon

9) – Careless use of a firearm

10) – Careless use of a prohibited weapon

11) – Carrying a concealed weapon

12) – Possession of stolen property under $5000

DOXTATOR was held for a bail hearing in Brantford on Friday February 8, 2019, to answer to the charges against him.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477

(TIPS) or www.crimestoppers-brant.ca

