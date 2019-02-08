Two car crash at Six Nations sends three to hospital for treatment

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Six Nations Police are investigating a two car collision on Thursday, February 7th 2019 at 4:08 PM, at the intersection of Third Line Road and Cayuga Road, Six Nations Territory.

Two vehicles collided in the intersection, sending both into the ditch. Police spoke with both drivers, a 58 year old male and a 26 year old male.

Injuries requiring medical attention were sustained as a result of the collision. The 58 year old male from Hamilton, as well as the 26 year old Six Nations male and his 30 year old female passenger were transported to hospital for medical treatment.

Both vehicles received damages, and were towed from the scene. The vehicles involved are described as a northbound grey Subaru Forester and a westbound red Madza 3.

Six Nations Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477

(TIPS) or www.crimestoppers-brant.ca

