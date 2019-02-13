911 HANG-UP CALL RESULTS IN CHARGES FOR OHSWEKEN MAN

An Ohsweken man is facing charges after Six Nations Police responded to a 911 hang up call Thursday, February 7th 2019 at 12:55 a.m. Six Nations Police responded to a 911 hang-up at a Fourth Line Road residence and found a vehicle had been seen in the driveway, but had since left. Police remained in the area patrolling and shortly thereafter, observed a vehicle in the driveway with its lights off and engine running. Police approached the vehicle to ascertain it’s status, as the plates and vehicle did not match. As Police approached the vehicle to speak with the lone occupant, a firearm could be seen under the driver’s hand. Police arrested the man for possession of the loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol. The pistol had been reported stolen from…



