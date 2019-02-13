Local News
Cannabis Control Commission

February 13, 2019 26 views

By Justin Lethbridge Writer Along with passing the Interim Cannabis Control Law, the Six Nations Elected Council hope to soon approve the members of the Cannabis Control Commission. The commission will be tasked with monitoring the effects of the Law and making recommendations to the SNEC in regards to amendments to the Law. According to the terms of reference, the Cannabis Control Commission will be accountable to the SNEC but will function at arm’s length from the SNEC. The Commission will be made up of five community members and an ex-officio member from the SNEC and Confederacy Council. These ex-officio members will have no vote and will not contribute to quorum. According to SNEC Political Advisor Amy Lickers, who created the posting for commission members, applicants for the Commission are…

