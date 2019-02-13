Local News
Discovery of 140,000 charred seeds leads to nearly as many Questions

February 13, 2019 27 views
Charred quinoa seeds, found in abundance in a pit during a Tutela Heights excavation in Brantford. (Photo Courtesy ASI)

By Justin Lethbridge Writer Sometimes in archaeology, as in life, you just get lucky. That was the case for Archaeological and Cultural Heritage Services (ASI) at a soon-to-be Walton housing development in Brantford in 2010. ASI is hired by housing developers, like the Walton Development group, to undertake government mandated archaeological assessments of an area before a housing development can start construction. While excavating an area in Tutela Heights near the Bell Homestead, archaeologists from ASI came across a pit that was roughly one-and-a-half feet wide and about six feet deep. Archaeologists found ancient stone flakes in the area, which they say indicated that people had stayed in the area long enough to build tools but not whether they stayed in the area for months, years, or decades. Inside the…

