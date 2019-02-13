Local News
Grand River floods hit Six Nations low lying areas

February 13, 2019 36 views
The Grand River overflowed its banks pushing water and ice onto Six Nations roadways including along Fourth Line. (Photo by Jim C Powless)

By Justin Lethbridge Writer Flooding hit the Grand River Watershed last week pushing ice onto roadways and over banks. The entire watershed was under a flood watch while the Southern Grand River watershed and Lake Erie Shoreline are under Flood Warnings from the Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA). Ice jams cause flooding of low lying areas, such as along Fourth Line Road between Seneca Road and Bateman Line. A new weather system brought warmer temperatures and some rainfall to the area. The mix of rain and warmth melted remaining snow in the area resulting in runoff into local waterways. While warm weather could cause ice jams located in the southern Grand River to weaken, the potential release of water upstream of the Caledonia Dam could lead to new ice jams…

