Grand River floods hit Six Nations low lying areas

By Justin Lethbridge Writer Flooding hit the Grand River Watershed last week pushing ice onto roadways and over banks. The entire watershed was under a flood watch while the Southern Grand River watershed and Lake Erie Shoreline are under Flood Warnings from the Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA). Ice jams cause flooding of low lying areas, such as along Fourth Line Road between Seneca Road and Bateman Line. A new weather system brought warmer temperatures and some rainfall to the area. The mix of rain and warmth melted remaining snow in the area resulting in runoff into local waterways. While warm weather could cause ice jams located in the southern Grand River to weaken, the potential release of water upstream of the Caledonia Dam could lead to new ice jams…



