Indigenizing Toronto Fashion Week

February 13, 2019 15 views
The show opened with a performance by Juno nominated artist, Iskwe.

By Dennis Hanagan Special to Turtle Island News TORONTO – Because Lesley Hampton is Indigenous and designs Indigenous fashions it seemed natural that her fashion show at last week’s Toronto Fashion Week featured all Indigenous models. The 24-year-old put on a half hour show downtown at the Gardiner Museum to a packed house – standing room only. “All the models tonight were Indigenous models who identified as having Indigenous heritage,” Hampton said after the show. Several guests congratulated her on her designs. Even the models’ accessories were Indigenous-sourced.“We incorporated different Indigenous bead workers and crafts people into the show including Helen Oro, Iskwew Rising and Roberta Anderson for the bead work, so it was just kind of a collaborative process.” Hampton is from Temagami First Nation and was born in…

