Local News
ticker

Jody Wilson-Raybould shakes Trudeau government resigns as Veterans Affairs Minister

February 13, 2019 20 views

By Lynda Powless Editor With CP Files VANCOUVER BC- A political bombshell hit the Trudeau government Tuesday morning when former Veterans Affairs Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould resigned from cabinet. Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould will continue to sit as an MP but announced her resignation just as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the media not 24 hours earlier that “her presence in cabinet speaks for itself.” Wilson-Raybould tweeted out her resignation Tuesday. The resignation comes amid questions about whether Trudeau or anyone in his office tried to have Wilson-Raybould abandon the prosecution of a case against SNC-Lavalin when she was justice minister and attorney general. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called an emergency cabinet meeting for Tuesday morning, though most ministers are in their ridings or fanned out across the country, so many will be…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Trudeau faces critics inside and outside party as Wilson Raybould scandal swirls

February 13, 2019 12

OTTAWA- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing a backlash both within and outside his own party…

Read more
Daily

Commons committee to weigh probe of SNC Lavalin allegations 

February 13, 2019 14

OTTAWA- The Conservatives are piling pressure on five Liberal MPs who will determine today whether a…

Read more