Jody Wilson-Raybould shakes Trudeau government resigns as Veterans Affairs Minister

By Lynda Powless Editor With CP Files VANCOUVER BC- A political bombshell hit the Trudeau government Tuesday morning when former Veterans Affairs Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould resigned from cabinet. Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould will continue to sit as an MP but announced her resignation just as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the media not 24 hours earlier that “her presence in cabinet speaks for itself.” Wilson-Raybould tweeted out her resignation Tuesday. The resignation comes amid questions about whether Trudeau or anyone in his office tried to have Wilson-Raybould abandon the prosecution of a case against SNC-Lavalin when she was justice minister and attorney general. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called an emergency cabinet meeting for Tuesday morning, though most ministers are in their ridings or fanned out across the country, so many will be…



