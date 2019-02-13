Political shockwave hits Liberals with resignation

Editorial
Jody Wilson-Raybould has resigned her cabinet seat. The move shook federal politics Tuesday when she issued her letter of resignation to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just hours after Trudeau told media he still had “full confidence” in “Jody” and her presence in cabinet speaks to the matter. Jody Wilson Raybould has become the centre of a political storm that revolves around whether or not the PMO’s office attempted to influence her as Attorney General and Justice Minister to interfere in the prosecution of a Quebec engineering and construction world-wide giant SNC Lavalin. The sudden resignation has created a storm of questions. Add to it that Wilson-Raybould has hired a high profile lawyer, and why wouldn’t she. The attempt to shape the prosecution and outcome and appearance of interference could result…

