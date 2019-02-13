Winter Storm Results in Two Accidents at Six Nations Tuesday

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Two accidents were reported to the Six Nations Police as a result of the winter storm on Tuesday February 13th. The first happened just before 5 pm on Fifth Line Road. Police report that the male driver of a black Ford Edge went into the ditch. The driver sustained no injuries and the vehicle was able to be driven from the scene once it was removed from the ditch.

The second accident occurred around 8:30 pm on Second Line Road. Police report that a white Dodge Ram lost control and struck a white Jeep. The male driver of Jeep was taken to hospital with minor injuries while the female driver of the truck was not injured. Both vehicles sustained damage and had to be towed from the scene.

Due to the weather and road conditions, no charges were issued in relation to these accidents.

