SELKIRK BUSINESS DESTROYED BY FIRE

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment were called to attend a fire that destroyed a business at a Main Street West, Selkirk, Haldimand County, Ontario address.

On Wednesday February 13, 2019 at 9:03 a.m., OPP, Haldimand County Fire Services and Haldimand County paramedics responded to a commercial vehicle service centre on Main Street West for a report of a fully engulfed structure fire.

Haldimand County Fire Services extinguished the fire and confirmed there were no occupants inside.

Several residents were evacuated from their homes due to the heavy smoke in the area.

A 21-year-old male employee at the business was transported to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Haldimand County Fire Services determined the cause of the fire was not suspicious and estimate the loss at approximately $1,000,000.

Rainham Road was closed between Cheapside Road and Haldimand Road 12 for approximately six hours while emergency crews were on scene.

