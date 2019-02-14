Families of Slain and OPP Ask For More Help To Solve Homicides

OPP continue to seek information on any activities that led to the murders of three Six Nations of the Grand River residents. To assist with the investigation, which began on November 4th, 2018, families of the victims have issued a joint video appeal for help from the public.^dr pic.twitter.com/337veWsEYd — OPP West (@OPP_WR) February 14, 2019

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-“We shouldn’t even have to do this, but I look at it, if we do this, if it ever happens again, maybe the community will come forward a little faster.”

Those are the words delivered by a distraught Linda Porter in a video released by the Ontario Provincial Police West on Thursday February 14th. Linda’s brother Allan Grant Porter is one of three Six Nations community members, along with Melissa Trudy Miller and Michael Shane Jamieson, who were found dead on November 4th.

It’s been over three months since the gruesome discovery was made in a field in Middlesex County, near a stolen grey 2006 Chevrolet Silverado truck. Despite a press conference featuring media outlets from across Southern Ontario as well as posters placed across the Six Nations, there has only been one arrest made in the case.

Kristen Bomberry of Six Nations was arrested on November 23rd, 2018 and has been charged with Accessory After the Fact to Murder in relation to the murders. Her arrest came after weeks of rumors circulating around the Six Nations that she knew something about the murders.

“There’s somebody out there who knows,” Leroy Jock Hill said at the press conference held on November 15th. “We’re looking for justice, this is not right. Not sharing information is not right.” Mr. Hill was representing the Porter and Jamieson families at the press conference. Melissa Miller’s brother Trevor Miller also gave an emotional plea to those gathered.

“Please anybody, tell me something.” Mr. Miller said at the press conference. The image of him holding a picture of his sister, while racked with grief was front and center of the media coverage on that day. His plea came after the revelation that his sister was seven months pregnant at the time of her arrest.

Now the OPP and family members are reminding the community that there is still a killer walking free.

“Their kids are growing up without their dad, without their mother,” Linda Porter says in the OPP video. “It’s tough growing up without them, but it’s tougher knowing there’s killers out there in our community. That’s what’s scary, cause we’ve got kids out there. Who’s next?”

Released via social media, the video is yet another plea by the police as well as the families of the three victims, seeking help solving the murders. Neither the OPP or the Six Nations Police have responded to calls regarding the video or the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP’s dedicated police tip-line toll free at 1-844-677-5050, or the Six Nations Police Service at 519-445-2811. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

The video ends with a montage of the three victims as Linda Porter asks for the communities help.

“So if anybody out there can help us, bring some kind of closure, please.”

