MALE ASSAULTED DURING ROBBERY AND CAR JACKING

OPP continue to seek information from the public

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment is investigating a robbery after a male was assaulted and his vehicle stolen from a Haldimand Highway 56, Canfield, Haldimand County, Ontario address.

On Monday September 10, 2018 at 7:12 a.m., OPP responded to an industrial business on Haldimand Highway 56 for a report of a robbery where the suspects attacked a male victim and stole his vehicle.

OPP investigation, thus far, has determined that the male victim arrived at his workplace and exited his vehicle to unlock the entry gate when two unknown suspects came out of the ditch area and assaulted the victim. The suspects then entered the victim’s vehicle and fled the area last seen travelling north bound on Haldimand Highway 56.

The vehicle is described as a red Pontiac Vibe hatchback.

The male victim sustained minor injuries.

One male suspect is described as being a white male, approximately 25 years old and wearing a grey coloured hoodie style sweatshirt.

The second male suspect is described as being a male, darker skin complexion, approximately 25 years old, short dark coloured hair, dark coloured eyes, wearing a dark coloured jacket over top of a black hoodie style sweatshirt.

Members of the Haldimand County OPP Crime Unit continue to investigate and is putting out another request to the public for any information regarding this incident to contact them at 1– 888 – 310 – 1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

