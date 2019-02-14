Daily
Reconciliation outlasts Wilson Raybould: Indigenous senators

February 14, 2019

OTTAWA- A group of Indigenous senators says Jody Wilson-Raybould’s quitting cabinet doesn’t mean the end of reconciliation efforts between the Canadian government and Indigenous Peoples.

They also say that her departure is a sign of how much work there is still to do.

Wilson-Raybould quit the cabinet earlier this week amid reports that the Prime Minister’s Office tried to get her to head off a criminal prosecution of Quebec engineering giant SNC-Lavalin on corruption charges when she was justice minister.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau demoted her to be minister of veterans affairs in January.

Sen. Murray Sinclair, who led the Truth and Reconciliation Commission that examined the history of residential schools in Canada, is one of the eight senators who thank Wilson-Raybould for all she’s done to advance reconciliation.

They praise her “personal strength of character, integrity and dedication to modernize the justice system” while she was justice minister.

 

