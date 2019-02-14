Road Rage Turns to Gunfire

On February 13, 2019, at approximately 5:45 a.m., an adult male was driving eastbound on Highway 403, just east of Brantford, when he first noticed the suspect vehicle driving aggressively. The suspect vehicle began tailgating the victim’s vehicle and eventually passed it before it slowed down to get alongside the victim’s vehicle. At this point, the suspect operating this vehicle produced a firearm and shot multiple rounds striking the victims’ vehicle before speeding away.

In an effort to get the licence plate, the victim continued to follow the suspect vehicle as it exited onto the Lincoln Alexander Parkway and drove towards to the area of Fortissimo Drive and Connell Crescent in the City of Hamilton. At this time, the suspect stopped, exited his vehicle and walked towards the victim firing several more rounds in the victim’s direction. The victim was not injured and quickly left the area and called the police. The suspect got back into his vehicle and fled the area.

Suspect Description: Male, light brown skin, 6’2”, 200 + lbs, dark toque, jacket and boots.

Vehicle Description : Newer model, 4 door vehicle, dark grey in colour.

If this suspect or vehicle is located, police ask that you do not approach and contact 911 immediately.

If you have any information you believe could assist Police with the investigation into this crime, please call Detective Richard Vanderboom of the Division Three Criminal Investigative Branch at (905)546-2377.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

