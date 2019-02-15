Brantford Police investigating theft of historical plaque

February 15, 2019

BRANTFORD, ONT-The Brantford Police Service is currently investigating the theft of a Historical Plaque from the front of a local Museum.

On Thursday February 14, 2019 the Brantford Police Service was notified by the Brant County Museum that a Historical Plaque had been stolen. Sometime overnight unknown person(s) removed the sign from its pole on the front lawn. The Historical Plaque was in reference to Hon. Arthur Sturgis Hardy who was Ontario’s fourth Prime Minister who was born in Mount Pleasant.

Brantford Police Service is asking the public for their assistance and anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Ryan Grant of the Street Crime Unit at 519-756-0113 ext. 2284 or Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-TIPS.

