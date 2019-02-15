Daily
National News

Brantford Police investigating theft of historical plaque

February 15, 2019 27 views

February 15, 2019
BRANTFORD, ONT-The Brantford Police Service is currently investigating the theft of a Historical Plaque from the front of a local Museum.
On Thursday February 14, 2019 the Brantford Police Service was notified by the Brant County Museum that a Historical Plaque had been stolen. Sometime overnight unknown person(s) removed the sign from its pole on the front lawn. The Historical Plaque was in reference to Hon. Arthur Sturgis Hardy who was Ontario’s fourth Prime Minister who was born in Mount Pleasant.
Brantford Police Service is asking the public for their assistance and anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Ryan Grant of the Street Crime Unit at 519-756-0113 ext. 2284 or Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-TIPS.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Former SNC executive has obstruction charge dropped because of excessive delays 

February 15, 2019 24

MONTREAL- A former SNC-Lavalin executive and his lawyer had obstruction of justice charges against them stayed…

Read more
Daily

Cat Lake leaders slam political inaction; warn mould may force evacuation

February 15, 2019 17

By Colin Perkel THE CANADIAN PRESS TORONTO- Angry and frustrated leaders of a remote northern Ontario…

Read more

Leave a Reply