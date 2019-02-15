Six Nations woman killed by snow plow and truck during snow storm

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Six Nations Police and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Accident Reconstruction Unit are investigating the tragic death of a Six Nations woman who was killed while walking along Third Line Road at around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Feb., 13, 2019 when she was struck by two trucks, one equipped with a snow plow.

Six Nations Police said that around 11 pm on Wednesday February 13, 2019, 37-year-old Nicole Simon was walking in the eastbound lane of Third Line Road when she was apparently hit by two vehicles. Police report that she died of her injuries at the scene of the accident.

Police said a man driving a truck equipped with a snow plow and a man driving a while Chevrolet Avalanche truck were at the scene. Both men reported to police that they believed they hit something while driving. Police said poor weather and road conditions are contributing factors to the tragedy. The Ontario Provincial Police’s Accident Reconstruction Unit are assisting the Six Nations Police with the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

