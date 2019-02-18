Police

Another ATM found South of Six Nations

February 18, 2019 90 views

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Norfolk County Detachment investigated an incident located at a Concession 3, Townsend, Norfolk County address.

On Monday, February 14, 2019 at approximately 2:13 p.m., a concerned resident contacted the OPP after they located an Automated Teller Machine (ATM).

 

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that a resident observed an ATM sitting in the ditch on the side of the roadway and contacted police. Investigators are attempting to determine where the ATM was taken from and are continuing to investigate.

 

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1 – 888 – 310 – 1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

