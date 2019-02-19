DRIVER CHARGED IN HIGHWAY 6 COLLISION

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment has charged a 32-year-old male with impaired driving after investigating a two vehicle collision involving a tractor trailer at a Highway 6, Hagersville, Haldimand County, Ontario address.

On Friday February 15, 2019 at 12:15 p.m., OPP, Haldimand County Fire Services and Haldimand County paramedics responded to Highway 6 between First Line Road and Second Line Road for a two vehicle collision where a witness reported a pickup truck had collided with a tractor trailer and the driver of the pickup truck was unresponsive.

Haldimand County Fire Services extricated the male driver of the pickup truck and he was transported to a local area hospital by Haldimand paramedics with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor trailer was also transported by Haldimand paramedics with non-life threatening injuries.

OPP investigation has determined that a pickup truck was travelling south bound on Highway 6 when it went into the north bound lane and struck a tractor trailer.

Highway 6 between First Line Road and Second Line Road was closed for several hour while emergency crews were on scene.

Further investigation the driver was impaired by drug and he was subsequently arrested.

OPP has charged 32-year-old Colin CHEESEMAN of Caledonia, Haldimand County, Ontario with driving a motor vehicle while impaired.

He is to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga at a later date to answer to the charge.

